FIR filed against director SS Rajamouli over his remarks on God at Varanasi event

Director SS Rajamouli, best known for films like RRR (2022) and the Baahubali franchise, has found himself in the middle of a controversy after his remarks about God during a recent event in Hyderabad triggered backlash on social media. The incident occurred on November 15, during the first glimpse reveal of his upcoming film Varanasi , starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The comment that sparked controversy The high-profile event, held at Ramoji Film City, was attended by over 50,000 fans and industry members. However, technical glitches during the teaser presentation delayed proceedings, prompting an emotional Rajamouli to share his frustration. The director began his speech by referencing his lack of belief in God, a remark that quickly became the centre of debate online.

“I don’t have much faith in gods. This is an emotional moment for me. I don’t believe in God. My dad came and said Lord Hanuman will take care of things for me. After the glitch happened, I raised my voice at him, saying, ‘Is this how he leads me?’ My wife is a big admirer of Hanuman. She treats the God like her friend and talks to him. I expressed my anger at her too, saying, ‘Is this how he does things?’” he said.