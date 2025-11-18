FIR filed against director SS Rajamouli over his remarks on God at Varanasi event

Director SS Rajamouli, best known for films like RRR (2022)and the Baahubali franchise, has found himself in the middle of a controversy after his remarks about God during a recent event in Hyderabad triggered backlash on social media. The incident occurred on November 15, during the first glimpse reveal of his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The high-profile event, held at Ramoji Film City, was attended by over 50,000 fans and industry members. However, technical glitches during the teaser presentation delayed proceedings, prompting an emotional Rajamouli to share his frustration. The director began his speech by referencing his lack of belief in God, a remark that quickly became the centre of debate online.
“I don’t have much faith in gods. This is an emotional moment for me. I don’t believe in God. My dad came and said Lord Hanuman will take care of things for me. After the glitch happened, I raised my voice at him, saying, ‘Is this how he leads me?’ My wife is a big admirer of Hanuman. She treats the God like her friend and talks to him. I expressed my anger at her too, saying, ‘Is this how he does things?’” he said.
FIR registered after backlash
Rajamouli’s words, made in a moment of frustration, were interpreted by some as disrespectful. Following the event, it is alleged that members of the Rashtriya Vanara Sena have now filed a police complaint against the filmmaker, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.
Despite his body of work — which often draws from India’s epic traditions and spiritual imagery — Rajamouli has consistently identified as an atheist. However, the timing and tone of his statement at a religiously themed event appear to have intensified public reaction. The Rashtriya Vanara Sena’s complaint marks the latest development in the controversy.
The film behind the controversy
Ironically, the teaser for Varanasi — which the technical issues had delayed — includes a brief glimpse of Lord Hanuman in a sequence inspired by the Treta Yuga. The film is reportedly a globe-trotting adventure that blends mythology with modern storytelling, tracing a quest through ancient eras in search of hidden treasure.
Rajamouli has not yet issued a statement on the FIR or the backlash. Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is slated for release in 2027.