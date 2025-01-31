First look at Squid Game Season 3 along with what to except: A chilling glimpse at the final game

It's official! Squid Game is all set to release its highly anticipated third and final season, set to premiere on June 27. The announcement was made by Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Head of Content, during an event, accompanied by exclusive first-look images and hints about the future of the series' surviving players. First look at the Squid Game S3 poster

Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul in Squid Game S3

Season 3 picks up right where the second season left off, diving deep into the moral turmoil of Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). As he grapples with overwhelming despair, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) is plotting his next ruthless move, leading to even more intense and dire consequences for the remaining contestants. With each new round of deadly games, decisions will weigh heavier, and the stakes will escalate in ways that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Lee Byung-hun as Front Man in Squid Game S3

Following the massive success of Squid Game Season 2, which broke records with 68 million views on its debut and became the third most-watched season on Netflix ever, the show is now gearing up for a thrilling conclusion. The wait between seasons will be shorter this time, as both Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back, giving fans a quicker return to the tense, high-stakes world they’ve come to love.

Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju, Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee, Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja, Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik in Squid Game S3

The newly released launch poster offers a chilling first glimpse of what’s to come. A pink-clad guard drags a bloodied contestant toward a coffin wrapped in a pink ribbon, a stark departure from the vibrant visuals of Season 2’s games. In its place is a menacing, flower-patterned floor, signalling the final round ahead. Additionally, the silhouettes of Young-hee and Cheol-su — characters hinted at in the post-credit scene of Season 2 — tease darker challenges on the horizon.

The new launch poster for S3

As the next and possibly ultimate chapter of Squid Game unfolds, Season 3 promises to deliver a grand finale. The final game is set, and it’s only a matter of time before it begins, streaming on June 27.