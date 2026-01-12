From Bareilly to Bollywood | Filmmaker Vikas Arora: It took me 25 years to direct my first independent film

It took UPite and filmmaker Vikas Arora 25 years to realise his dream of writing and directing his own feature film. Hailing from Bareilly , he has directed his debut film, Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya , starring Jatin Sarna , Pranay Pachauri and Madhurima Roy.

“25 years ago, I did a 44-day National School of Drama workshop and decided that I would write and direct films. In 2005, I came to Mumbai and started assisting, but got into editing jobs for films, TV, and commercials. 10 years later, after my divorce, I quit my job to restart. Eventually, it took me another decade to complete my film,” says Arora.

He later mounted and co-produced Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain (2018), in addition to independently editing films.

“I started my film, but due to the pandemic it got shelved. Then I began this one, which we shot in 2023-24, and now we hope to release it later this year,” he says.

Vikas initially wanted to shoot the film in Uttar Pradesh, but the storyline took it to Uttarakhand.

“Now, I have two stories—one set in UP and the other in Punjab. Lucknow, Bareilly, and Noida are on my mind, but let's see what starts first. My theatre in Bareilly has given me the base, and my command of the local language is my strength. Shooting in my home state is always on my mind, but a lot depends on other aspects,” says the filmmaker.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, he says, “In this era of multi-dating, where we have multiple options, our relationships are still failing and separation cases are on the rise. We have tried to explore this issue in a slice-of-life film. It has come from what I have seen around me and the divorce trauma I faced 10 years ago.”