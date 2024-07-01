From Virat Kohli video calling Anushka to Zaheer carrying Sonakshi’s heels: 5 times star husbands were green flags

Bollywood has introduced us to many ‘green flag’ characters over the years. May it be Rocky Randhawa from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) or Satyaprem aka Sattu in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023), these fictional roles played by versatile actors have set certain goals for what many women look for in their partner, to have a healthy non-toxic relationship. But what truly touches hearts is when a man emerges as a green flag without a script, in real life. Here’s a look at 5 times celebrity husbands won us over with their gestures, becoming the ultimate green flags for their fans: Celebrity wives with their green flag husbands

Virat video calling Anushka after winning the World Cup

On June 29, the Indian national cricket team lifted the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy after beating South Africa. Cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated the overwhelming victory by video calling his actor wife Anushka Sharma and their children Vamika and Akaay from the field. This video won hearts! Virat further became a green flag when he dedicated the World Cup win to his wife, expressing his gratitude in a heartwarming post

Ranveer calling Deepika ‘the one’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 8 last year made a lot of headlines. One major reason was Ranveer’s ‘green flag energy’. The way he talked about his wife and described how he knew she was ‘the one’ made many fans go aww. It also made viewers want a man who looks at them the way Ranveer gazes at Deepika, the soon-to-be mother of his child. He’s so much in love, that it makes us fall in love

Nick celebrating Hindu festivals with Priyanka

In their first year of marriage, Nick Jonas pleasantly surprised fans when he celebrated Hindu festivals such as Holi and Karva Chauth with equal enthusiasm as his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It was both refreshing and inspiring. The fact that Nick hasn’t changed and continues to respect Priyanka, her religion and her beliefs (as he should) makes him the ultimate green flag. Also, he’s her biggest hype man and treats her family like his own

Vicky flaunting Katrina as his phone’s wallpaper

Another star husband who is his wife’s biggest hype man— Vicky Kaushal! How could he not be on the list? The man is husband goals for several social media users. He even guarded Katrina’s poster with his life in the trailer of Bad Newz! Well, Vicky is supportive, loves his wife and understands her. Recently when he revealed that his phone’s wallpaper is Katrina’s childhood picture, fans went crazy

Vicky and Ammy with Katrina

Zaheer carrying Sonakshi’s heels

After dating for 7 long years, Sonakshi Sinha got married to her beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. Well, the newlyweds are now busy painting the town red with their love. Last night, when they were out and about, Sonakshi shared a cute video of her husband with the message: “When you marry the greenest flag ever 🥺🥺🥺.” In this clip, Sonakshi is walking barefoot while Zaheer is walking ahead carrying her heels in his hands. Yep, that’s a green flag right there

All of these star husbands are setting goals! But in your opinion, who is the greenest flag of them all?