Garmi and Lust Story 2 actor Anushka Kaushik: I’m happy doing less but meaningful work

Actor Anushka Kaushik is happy doing less but quality work. Seen in web shows Garmi and Lust Stories 2, last year, the actor calls it the growing phase where her work is reaching places though the number of projects she is doing are much less in number as compared to last year.

“I have been working since 2018 and working across mediums including web and television. So, back then my calendar was more engaged with shoot schedules and prep days were very less. Now, I am getting more time to prep for my roles and be a bit choosy. Probably, that’s what growth is,” says the actor who recently shot for Rafuchakkar (2022) director Ritam Srivastava’s next series in Lucknow.

Kaushik adds, “I used to take up any and everything (projects) that used to come my way but now I am taking up selective roles and prepping more so I can play the characters better. I have a few really good projects in my kitty where I am getting more time to work on the characters. I’m happy doing less but meaningful work.”

Besides, the series she shot in Lucknow, Kaushik has two films coming up. “I have done a feature film Patna Shukla for Arbaaz (Khan, actor-director) sir’s production house with Raveena Tandon. It’s a court-room drama. I have completed another film Rumi Ki Sharafat which has Radhika Madan, Varun Sharma and Sharib Hashmi sir,” says the Thar and Crash Course (2022) actor.

Kaushik terms 2022 as a productive year for her. “I featured in the short story starring Kajol in anthology Lust Story 2. It was a widely watched and appreciated series. In Garmi, my biggest draw was working with Tigmanshu (Dhulia, director) sir for a modern take on Haasil (2003). Besides, it was a great learning experience and I earned accolades for the same,” she concludes.

Finally, I shot in Lucknow!

It was great to be back in Lucknow for work. Earlier too, we were supposed to shoot Maharani here but that did not happen, there was a schedule set for Garmi but that too was shifted to Prayagraj. This time, I did so much shopping at Chowk and gorged on the Awadhi delicacies like anything! I am from UP (Saharanpur), but this part of the world is so much different from my hometown, so I always wanted to be here. I had lot of fun during the shoot.”