Gauahar Khan on making her TV debut with Fauji 2: I hope after seeing the show Shah Rukh Khan calls me

Gauahar Khan is not a new name to the TV world as her reality TV stint has been quite memorable over the years, but interestingly, she had never acted in a TV show. Until now. The actor has made her fiction TV debut with Fauji 2, taking actor Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy ahead as it is a spiritual sequel of his 1999 show. Gauahar Khan on her fiction TV debut with Fauji 2

Ask her about making her TV debut and Gauahar says, “For me to do acting on television, I needed it to be treated in a way that it doesn’t come across as I'm taking my acting lightly, like I'm doing it only to churn money. It needed to satisfy my brain as an actor. I'm just happy as if I had to debut on TV, then this is the way it should have been, because I really wanted a role where I could perform. Every scene that I do when I'm shooting it is a performance of the character, it is not just ki line bole aur nikal gaye.”

With the show coming on the national broadcaster Doordarshan, for Gauahar it’s like revisiting childhood: “It is the definition of entertainment of my childhood, watching Chitrahaar, Fauji, Gulshan Gulfam, Mungeri Lal ke Sunehre Sapne and Malgudi Days. So, it is almost like I'm living my childhood dream.” The actor adds that while people might consider DD dated, the channel is making strides towards progression. “I know their plans are huge. DD always does something that is substantial, and they know their audience and what they desire. Their OTT platform will expand them into the OTT market as well.”

Mention Shah Rukh and his legacy of the show and Gauahar states, “When you think about the legacy, the pressure is too much. In fact, when the first buzz came out, I loved the fact that my name was mentioned in the same line as Shah Rukh Khan. I have not worked with him yet, which I hope I do, but at least unke naam ke saath mera naam ek line mein aaya wo badi baat hai mere liye.” While she hasn’t met or spoken to SRK about the show yet, she does have a desire: “I really hope that after seeing the show Shah Rukh Khan feels that my performance is so good that he calls me or he tells me that I did a good job. That, for me, will be victory. I hope he should feel that he wants to meet the team, and I know that it will happen because we’re making a very heartfelt, genuine and an inspirational story.”

Before wrapping up, Gauahar also confirms her next project. She shares, “I'm shooting for two shows right now. One of them is one of my most favorite characters I have ever played on screen, and it is with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production house. People are going to call me to praise me after watching that show, I am sure of that.”