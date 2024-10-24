Shah Rukh Khan's mini-series Fauji gets a Doordarshan rerun: All about the iconic military drama

Shah Rukh Khan shot to fame with his acting debut in the Hindi television series Fauji (1995). The actor gained recognition with the show, based on the training of an Indian Army commando regiment. As Fauji 2 is currently under works, the Shah Rukh-starrer show is all set to re-release on DD National (a part of Doordarshan Network owned by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting). (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan asked Zayed Khan ‘can you act?’ before casting him in Main Hoon Na: ‘Mujhe bura laga’) Shah Rukh Khan's 1995 military-drama series - Fauji has once again returned to television.

Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji to re-air on DD National

The Indian state-owned entertainment television channel in its official handle shared the promo of Fauji featuring Shah Rukh. It captioned its post as, “#Fauji is back...! India's blockbuster show that gave the country its biggest superstar... Come be a part of that beautiful journey once again. Do watch it from 24th October at 12:00 noon and re-telecast at 11:30 pm, only on #DDNational.”

About Fauji

Shah Rukh played the character of Lieutenant Abhimanyu Rai (supposedly based on Lt. Col. Sanjoy Bannerji of the Bombay Sappers, Indian Army) in the series directed by Indian Army Lt. Col. Raj Kumar Kapoor. The 13 episode show also featured Rakesh Sharma, Amina Shervani, Manjula Avtar, Vikram Chopra, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Sanjay Taneja, Jayshree Arora and others in pivotal roles. Fauji depicts the story of a new set of recruits as they begin their training to become commandos in the Indian Army. It was inspired from the Indian Army Para SF training. The series showcases the daily struggles of the recruits including physical training, the pranks they play on each other, and the punishments they receive from their officers.

Shah Rukh Khan's career post Fauji

Post Fauji, Shah Rukh featured in Indian shows such as Dil Dariya, Wagle Ki Duniya, Circus, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, Doosra Keval and others. He later gained mainstream recognition with popular Hindi films like Deewana, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Baazigar, Darr, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam, Karan Arjun and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Shah Rukh will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's action-thriller King.

Fauji will be airing on DD National at 12:00 noon and re-telecast at 11:30 pm.