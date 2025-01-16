Generation Beta is here! From Gen Z to Silent Generation - Meet the stars from every era

As 2025 rolled in, it brought with it a brand-new crop of kids, called Generation Beta. As stars such as actors Athiya Shetty and Amy Jackson Westwick prepare to welcome the first-ever celeb Beta babies, we take a look at all the generations that precede them. Jeh with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt

GENERATION ALPHA

Gen Alpha

The iPad Generation is the first to be wholly born in the 21st century and grow up in a post-Covid world. They are fully immersed in social media and the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Star kids include Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s two sons Taimur and Jehangir, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raaha, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi.

GENERATION Z

Gen Z

Gen Z are truly digital natives, having been introduced to social media as pre-teens and teens. Also known as Zoomers, they witnessed the 2008 recession, smartphone boom and the Covid-19 pandemic. This generation is known for having strong opinions and an idealistic world view. Public figures include chess champ Gukesh D, Olympian Neeraj Chopra and actors Ananya Panday, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

MILLENIALS

Millenials

Named for the turn of the millennium, this cohort (also called Gen Y) was the first to grow up with the internet and witness its evolution to the digital landscape we are familiar with today. Millennials prioritise living in the present — while being rooted in nostalgia — having seen the switch from analogue to digital media, early internet culture and Y2K. Millennial celebs include actors Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and cricketer Virat Kohli.

GENERATION X

Gen X

Gen Xers grew up in times of India’s various economic reforms and witnessed the Emergency of 1975, the space race, the arrival of personal computers and the rise of various subcultures. Stars from this generation include actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan. They are seen as being open to diverse perspectives.

BOOMERS

Boomers

Boomers were the first to be born in independent India and grew up in an era of change. They saw wars over Indian borders and rapid industrialisation and are characterised by optimism and ambition. Actors Rekha, Anupam Kher, Randhir Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha are part of this cohort.

SILENT GENERATION

Silent gen

This demographic saw India’s struggle for Independence and the Partition. Despite economic uncertainties, this generation is defined by hard work and patriotic values. Film stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra were born in this period, which coincided with the Golden Era of Bollywood.

GENERATION BETA

The newest kids on the block will grow up immersed in AI and environments that promote inclusivity and creativity. Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s first child, as well as actor-couple Amy Jackson Westwick and Ed Westwick’s kid will be among the first Gen Beta celeb kids.