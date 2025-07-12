GK ke golgappe, Bengali Market's halwa: Karan Tacker tells us what his Delhi visit is incomplete without

Actor Karan Tacker, who was born in Delhi, always feels a special connection when he sets foot in the city. “My first attack, when I come to Delhi, is not on work. It’s always on finding the closest outlet for the things that I’d like to eat,” shares the 39-year-old, who recently visited the Capital. Karan Tacker on the streets of Connaught Place. (Manoj Verma/ HT)

And once here, Karan can’t control his cravings for Dilli ka khana: “(North) Indian food in Delhi just tastes so different from anywhere else in India!”

The actor, known for his work in web series Special Ops and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, shifted to Mumbai when he was barely a year old. “It’s so funny... I’m not from Delhi, but for some odd reason, I just feel like I’m back home every time I come here. This is actually due to a whole bunch of things,” he reflects.

Karan Tacker on the streets of Connaught Place.

Recalling the many “memorable summer vacations” spent here, the actor shares, “We used to always go back to my daddy’s house. My mother’s family is also in Delhi... My association comes from some really warm memories of just growing up in Delhi. The charm of north India, in general, is that the people are warmer. In fact, when we shot in Delhi for one of my upcoming projects, everyone was welcoming and let us do what we were doing. That’s what I love about this place!”

Karan then goes on to make a bold declaration: “There are two places where I feel (north) Indian food is the best. One is my house. Second, anywhere in Delhi! Even now, the first thing that I did after reaching my hotel was go to a restaurant and grab a heavy lunch. It wasn’t the best idea because it was immediately followed by a press conference and I was sleepy (chuckles).”

So, what are his fave foods here? “I love to eat chaat and golgappe in GK market. Aur Bengali market mein winter season mein gajar ka halwa jo milta hai, that’s amazing! Kalakand bhi Dilli ka achha lagta hai... Every time I’m here, the first thing I do is hunt for these.

Strangely, I’m not a very, very big chhole bhature fan, but a big kulche chhole fan. Plus suji ke golgappe milte hain yahan, jo mujhe bade achhe lagte hain. Chatorapan alag hi hai idhar ka...” the actor signs off.