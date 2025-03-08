Glass Animals on debut India concert at Lollapalooza India: It’s a dream to work with AR Rahman on a Bollywood project

In an interview with us last year, they expressed a strong desire to perform in India. And today marks Glass Animals’ debut India show in Mumbai at the third edition of Lollapalooza India 2025. Speaking to us ahead of the gig, Dave Bayley, the Grammy-nominated indie rock band’s lead vocalist, songwriter, guitarist and keyboardist, says, “I’m so glad our manifestation to perform in India came true so beautifully. I used to visit India so frequently as a teenager, but this is my first visit in 20 years. And the fact that it marks our maiden concert in India makes me really very happy.” Glass Animals(Photo: Instagram)

Interestingly, the British band band follows some Indian musicians quite diligently. The first one Dave names is AR Rahman. Talking about the Oscar-winning musician while humming Kun Faya Kun (Rockstar; 2011) for us, Dave says, “He’s a legend. The way he blends Indian and western music is incredible. I haven’t seen a lot of people do it so brilliantly. It’s my dream to collaborate with him on a Bollywood project someday. He composed the music of Ok Jaanu (2017) and the mashup of its title track with our song Heat Waves went viral. So many people send it to us even now.”

Besides Rahman, the band also follows Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon. “While I’ve been listening to a lot of AP Dhillon songs, I’ve been jamming on Diljit’s Lalkara lately. It’s got a vibe,” says Dave.

Meanwhile, mention to them about the surge in the number of international acts coming to India lately, and Dave says, “I believe it’s because the Indian audiences are amazing. And thanks to social media, it’s so easy to catch a glimpse of audiences in another country and make plans. Also, the travel has eased a lot which makes touring so easy.”