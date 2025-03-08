Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Glass Animals on debut India concert at Lollapalooza India: It’s a dream to work with AR Rahman on a Bollywood project

BySoumya Vajpayee
Mar 08, 2025 04:54 PM IST

British indie rock band Glass Animals are excited to perform in India for the first time at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai tonight; Dave Bayley shares excitement.

In an interview with us last year, they expressed a strong desire to perform in India. And today marks Glass Animals’ debut India show in Mumbai at the third edition of Lollapalooza India 2025. Speaking to us ahead of the gig, Dave Bayley, the Grammy-nominated indie rock band’s lead vocalist, songwriter, guitarist and keyboardist, says, “I’m so glad our manifestation to perform in India came true so beautifully. I used to visit India so frequently as a teenager, but this is my first visit in 20 years. And the fact that it marks our maiden concert in India makes me really very happy.”

Glass Animals(Photo: Instagram)
Glass Animals(Photo: Instagram)

Interestingly, the British band band follows some Indian musicians quite diligently. The first one Dave names is AR Rahman. Talking about the Oscar-winning musician while humming Kun Faya Kun (Rockstar; 2011) for us, Dave says, “He’s a legend. The way he blends Indian and western music is incredible. I haven’t seen a lot of people do it so brilliantly. It’s my dream to collaborate with him on a Bollywood project someday. He composed the music of Ok Jaanu (2017) and the mashup of its title track with our song Heat Waves went viral. So many people send it to us even now.”

Besides Rahman, the band also follows Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon. “While I’ve been listening to a lot of AP Dhillon songs, I’ve been jamming on Diljit’s Lalkara lately. It’s got a vibe,” says Dave.

Meanwhile, mention to them about the surge in the number of international acts coming to India lately, and Dave says, “I believe it’s because the Indian audiences are amazing. And thanks to social media, it’s so easy to catch a glimpse of audiences in another country and make plans. Also, the travel has eased a lot which makes touring so easy.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On