‘GOAT is back, cryfest loading': Trailer of Imtiaz Ali's partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga makes fans emotional

The partition drama sees a dying Naseeruddin Shah repeatedly calling out to a girl he was in love with as a young man (played by Sharvari). As he has to flee during the partition of 1947, he promises that he will return to her soon. The promise remains unfulfilled, and whether his grandson (played by Diljit Dosanjh) is able to help him fulfill it is the rest of the plot.

Imtiaz Ali, after the acclaimed biopic Chamkila, is returning to a space he knows too well as a filmmaker by now- emotional dramas. The trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh , Sharvari and Vedang Raina, has been released online, and fans are gushing over it.

The internet has largely given Main Vaapas Aaunga's trailer a thumbs up. A fan commented on Imtiaz's post on Instagram, “For this movie to be hit is the need of the hour. Because this is having all the actual and essential elements of cinematic arts…” Another wrote, “So happy for you @imtiazaliofficial . Finally Naseer Sahab in your film cryfest loading….”

Some were excited about the soundtrack, composed by AR Rahman, “Waiting for a magical album” wrote a fan.