Guru Purnima Special| Some mentors don’t just direct, they transform you: Sparsh Shrivastava

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, actor Sparsh Shrivastava says that the idea of a “Guru” goes far beyond a formal mentor— it’s about energy, influence, and the ability to guide without always giving direct advice. Sparsh Shrivastava

“Life has been my biggest guru. It teaches you things that no one can,” says Sparsh adding, how there are a handful of people in the industry who he calls his guru as they have made a huge difference in his life.

“I had no theatre background, didn't attend any acting school. While shooting for Balika Vadhu, (director) Sidharth Sengupta sir really focused on how we performed. He scolded me a lot, but it was full of love. That discipline helped me grow,” says Sparsh.

The actor adds how working in Jamtara, and meeting director Soumyendra Padhi, has left a mark on his journey and still influences him in many ways. “Som sir has worked with actors from all backgrounds—NSD, serials, newcomers. But he treated us with so much care and patience,” Sparsh reflects. “We’d sit at 7 in the morning for workshops, where we talked about life, not just performance. He taught us how important it is to be a good human being first,” adds the actor.

It was in these moments that Sparsh’s understanding of his craft deepened. “He really shaped all of us. I started looking at my character in Jamtara in a different light—not just playing a role but living it truthfully. Som Sir’s way of working is gentle but transformative. He doesn’t push you, but you evolve around him,” says the 26-year-old actor.

Describing Soumendra as almost monk-like, Sparsh says: “He’s one of those people who, even in a regular conversation, ends up teaching you something about life. That calmness, that wisdom—it just stays with you.”

More than just direction, it was Soumendra’s belief in working with new actors that left a mark on him. “He always supports new talent, gives them space to grow, and makes sure they’re seen. That’s rare,” says the actor, adding, “Even now, I turn to him when I’m unsure about something. He doesn’t just tell you what to do—he reminds you to keep living life fully. That’s where your memory bank, your craft, really comes from.”

The influence of Soumendra and Siddharth on his life has been rock strong as he till date turns to them when facing dilemmas. “When I was offered Dupahiya, I was worried about being stereotyped in rural roles. I called them for their opinion. Siddharth sir told me, ‘Your pocket will tell you what work you need to do. If you can afford to say no, wait for something better. If not, take the call.’ That stayed with me.” Further adding, “I called Soumendra sir and asked him what he thought. He simply said, ‘It’s a beautiful script. Don’t overthink the backdrop or the setting—look at the story and the character. Don’t be afraid to explore. You should definitely do it.’ That gave me a lot of confidence.”

Reflecting on what defines a guru for him personally, Sparsh shared, “A Guru is someone you can make a difference in your life and still keep you grounded and focused on your craft.”

Sparsh acknowledges the changing landscape of mentorship today. “Earlier, without the internet, we depended on people to guide us. Now, you’re exposed to so many different gurus—through talks, shows, even YouTube. It’s harder to find one stronghold guru, but the universe makes sure you meet the right ones at the right time and for me it happened when I met Som sir and Siddharth sir.”

For today’s youth, who often carry an attitude of knowing it all, Sparsh believes the desire for a guru must come from humility. “You don’t always need advice if you’re observant enough. Just by watching how someone lives or creates, you can learn a lot and I have done that by working both the directors.”