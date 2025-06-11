Meet Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor’s longtime BF, fiance and Roadies star Milind Chandwani as the two get engaged

Back in 2008, actor Avika Gor entered our lives as the adorable and very innocent Anandi with the super hit show Balika Vadhu, where her character got married as a child bride. After winning hearts for two consecutive years with her performance, she moved on and grew as an individual as well as an actor. Well, today our beloved Anandi aka Avika has begun a new chapter in her real-life love story with long-time boyfriend Milind Chandwani. The happy couple, who have been together for around 5 long years now, got engaged! Milind Chandwani and Avika Gor get engaged

Sharing the news along with breathtaking pictures from the ceremony, Avika Gor wrote, “He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order 🙈)... and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logic, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.” I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical. 💫 #Engaged #Rokafied.” They are adorable! But who is Avika’s Prince Charming Milind Chandwani?

Avika’s fiance Milind Chandwani is a social activist and entrepreneur, who graduated from IIM Ahmedabad with an MBA before beginning his career as a software engineer at Infosys. He is also the founder of Camp Diaries, which is an NGO dedicated to empowering underprivileged children. In 2019, Milind participated as a contestant on MTV Roadies Real Heroes. Love blossomed between Milind and Avika after they met each other at a party in Hyderabad. Later they slid into each other’s DMs, and are now jumping into their happily ever after.

We wish the madly in love couple all the joy as they embark on this exciting journey together!