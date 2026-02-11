‘Had Shah Rukh Khan agreed to be in Don 3…’: How Ranveer Singh countered ₹40 cr demand, cited Baiju Bawra example

Since the last few days, actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar have been in the news regarding their film Don 3 . The project was officially announced in 2023 with a teaser starring Ranveer, and pre-production work was underway until last year. But soon after his film Dhurandhar released, it was reported that Ranveer had exited Don 3 . Rumours also suggested that OG Don Shah Rukh Khan, who was in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), was being approached for Don 3 . Apparently this is a point that Ranveer brought up recently in a closed door meeting with Farhan and Excel, mediated by Producers Guild of India (PGI), while countering the production house’s demand for a compensation of ₹40 crore from the actor.

After Ranveer Singh walked out of Don 3, reportedly due to creative differences, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment reached out to seek compensation of ₹40 crore from the actor. This was the amount spent on the pre-production of the film. It led to two meetings between the parties, where key industry stakeholders examined the issue from both ends. According to a new report shared by Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer argued that he was not liable to pay the compensation, because he didn’t take any money from the producers.

A source was quoted saying, “Ranveer Singh also pointed out that he was to work in a film called Baiju Bawra, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He prepped for the challenging role for almost a year and turned down several films as a result. Ultimately, Baiju Bawra was shelved and Sanjay Leela Bhansali then began working on Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranveer revealed that he was not compensated for the year he spent preparing for the role. He further argued that it’s the nature of the business – at times, films don’t get made or are relegated to the backburner for various reasons and no one gets compensated for it.”