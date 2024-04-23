Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Actors who were epic in their portrayal of Hanuman ji
On Hanuman Jayanti today, let’s look at the actors who wonderfully portrayed the role of Hanuman in films and TV series
The entire country is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti today, which commemorates the birth of Hanuman. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at actors who wonderfully portrayed the role of Bajrang Bali onscreen.
Dara Singh in Lav Kush, Bajrangbali and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan
One actor who has played the role of Hanuman multiple times onscreen is the legendary wrestler and actor Dara Singh. He was first seen as Bajrangbali in the 1976 film of the same name. A decade later Singh essayed the role of Hanuman once again in Ramanand Sagar’s beloved TV series Ramayan before reprising the character in the 1997 film Lav Kush. He was truly iconic
Devdatta Nage in Adipurush
Om Raut’s mythological action film Adipurush (2023) was slammed for its tapori dialogues and poor VFX effects. However, actor Devdatta Nage’s character Bajrang was celebrated by fans all across the country. In fact, his scenes in the film were lauded by many on social media
Vindu Dara Singh in Jai Veer Hanuman
Not just Dara Singh but even his actor son Vindu Dara Singh shined onscreen as Hanuman. In 1995, the latter portrayed the lead role in the TV series Jai Veer Hanuman, which followed the journey of Bajrang Bali right from his birth
Teja Sajja in Hanu-Man
This Telugu film is currently reigning as the biggest blockbuster hit of 2024. It follows the story of a man who receives the superpowers of Hanuman to save his family and the people of his village. Teja Sajja did not portray Hanuman’s role in the film. But he did win hearts as a superhero who receives Hanuman ji’s powers as a blessing, and deserves a special mention in this list
Sunny Deol to play Hanuman in Ramayana?
According to rumours, actor Sunny Deol is expected to play the role of Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. This magnum opus stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa. Rocking star Yash will reportedly be seen as Ravana in this project.