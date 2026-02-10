Happy Teddy Day 2026: When Sunny Deol danced to Bobby Deol’s Animal entry song Jamal Kudu with his fav Teddy; watch

As we approach Valentine’s Day, several lovers are busy celebrating Valentine’s Week, which signifies the 7 days building up to the day of love. Today marks the fourth day in the list, which is Teddy Day. As lovers gift each other adorable stuffed toys, let’s celebrate the day by revisiting Sunny Deol’s confession about his obsession with teddy bears, and the time he danced with his favourite Teddy from his cute collection. Because what is cuter than a man with a dhai-kilo ka haath who loves his teddies and is not afraid to show it?

Back in 2023, Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby Deol joined Karan Johar on the filmmaker’s chat show for a fun episode. During the same, when KJo asked about Sunny’s ‘Teddy fetish’, the actor had shared, “I don't know, I find them very cuddly. And I find them very cute.” Bobby went on to reveal, “He's got a huge collection of stuffed toys, it's really cute.” Chiming in, Sunny had added, “I have a small one, I keep it in my car. At times I keep it in my pocket also. Yeah, small little one.” Sunny had further stated, “Wherever I get to see something somewhere which I feel is nice and cute, I buy it.” Later that year, Sunny proved his love for teddies when he danced with his favourite one.

Paying a cute tribute to his brother Bobby’s entry song Jamal Kudu in Animal (2023), Sunny had danced with his favourite teddy bear on the track in front of a Christmas tree. Sunny even pouted and posed with the teddy. In the caption below, the actor had shared, “Celebrated #Christmas with my fave Teddy Bear 🧸🎄🎊.” In the comment section, a fan had gushed, “The cutest obsession everr!😋🧸,” whereas another social media user wrote, “A very Happy Teddy Day to our dear Teddy Bear loving Superstar. 🧸.”

Here’s wishing you all a very happy Teddy Day!