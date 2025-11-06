Harshvardhan Rane to begin his action film from Jan 2026, confirms maker Anshul Garg

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is all set to break his romantic image with his upcoming film, a source tells us. He has signed a high-octane action drama, where he will be seen wearing an unusual costume. Producer Anshul Garg confirms the film, telling us, “I signed Harsh for my next film even before Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was released. I wanted to shoot a promo of the film and get it attached with Deewaniyat but things didn't fall in place.” Harshvardhan Rane's claim to fame is Sanam Teri Kasam.

The recce for the new film is in the works and it will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule from January 2026," confirms Anshul.

“It's going to be a story of a two male characters. We are yet to lock the antagonist, for which we are aiming for the senior actor, most likely from the south. Things are being finalised and I am in the process of signing him,” he shares.

Adding, “We haven't locked the female lead yet but she won't be a fresh face, I am looking for a decent name to play that character that well.”

Harshvardhan rose to fame early this year when his 2016-released film Sanam Teri Kasam rereleased followed by EK Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, that released in theatres on Diwali 2025. The film has recently crossed 100 crores at the box office.