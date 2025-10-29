Has Deepika Padukone’s name been removed from Kalki 2898 AD’s OTT version after exit from sequel? Here’s the truth

Last month, the official social media handle of Vyjayanthi Movies announced that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will not be a part of Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel. This left fans stumped because the actor was a pivotal character in the first part, also starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The production house claimed that they were ‘unable to find a partnership’ and a film like Kalki 2898 AD ‘deserves that commitment and much more’. Well, last night a clip of the film’s end credits began doing the rounds on the internet, which suggested that Deepika’s name had been erased from Kalki 2898 AD’s OTT version.

This viral video of Kalki 2898 AD’s end credits received a lot of hate from netizens online. One angry internet user stated, “It’s one thing to have a falling out but this is just downright unprofessional. She’s literally in the film and promoted it. The irony here is that they called Deepika unprofessional but then turn around and behave like this,” whereas another fan of Deepika Padukone’s claimed, “That’s unprofessional now it seems like DP did hurt male ego nothing else.” Another angry post read, “Next step what? Replace her face with someone else using AI? I won't be surprised! Now they are stretching this too much.” But has Deepika’s name truly been erased? Here’s a fact check for trolls!

Kalki 2898 AD is available for streaming on OTT giants Netflix and Prime Video. In both the versions, Deepika’s name is still visible in the beginning as well as end credits scene. At the beginning of the film, we see DP’s name flash on screen after Sri Amitabh Bachchan, Sri Kamal Haasan and Sri Prabhas, whereas in the end credits scene, where the cast is mentioned in order of appearance, Deepika is on number two after Big B.

