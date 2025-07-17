HBO finds its Voldemort for Harry Potter TV series, but won't say who: Report

Lord Voldemort has reportedly been cast in the forthcoming Harry Potter series adaptation, but viewers may not learn who the actor is anytime soon. According to the entertainment portal, Redanian Intelligence, an individual close to the production has confirmed that the infamous Dark wizard will “appear in several episodes.” However, the identity of the actor portraying him will not be revealed ahead of time as the makers are keeping the casting confidential until the series premieres in 2027. According to reports, Cillian Murphy and Matt Smith are the frontrunners to be cast as Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series

According to reports, the decision to withhold the announcement echoes the character’s infamous alias — He Who Must Not Be Named — and seems to be part of a deliberate strategy by the network.

Given Harry Potter’s enormous global following and higher production profile, the challenge of preventing leaks could be even greater this time around. As of now, there’s no indication that Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed Voldemort in the original film series, will be returning for the remake. Ralph began playing the antagonist in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and continued through to Deathly Hallows – Part 2, although the character was referenced in earlier films too.

Speaking last month, Ralph offered playful guidance to whoever takes on the mantle, saying, “Make sure you can handle the long flowing robes and don’t trip over them. Practice your long flowing robe walk.”

Among the fan-circulated rumors, Cillian Murphy and Matt Smith have emerged as the most speculated front-runners to play the Dark Lord. Cillian, in particular, has received a nod of approval from fans and even from Ralph himself. Back in April, speculation briefly tied Cillian to the role of Professor Quirrell. When asked about it, Warner Bros. Television Group CEO Channing Dungey replied with a “no comment,” while also noting, “We’re still weighing a couple of different options there, so we’re not quite ready there yet. That’s an important role to get right.” The part of Quirrell has since gone to Luke Thallon.

Filming on the first season began earlier this week. HBO released a behind-the-scenes image featuring Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, followed by a first look at Nick Frost in the role of Hagrid. The show is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, who is also serving as showrunner. Mark Mylod, an executive producer as well, is slated to direct several episodes. The first season will adapt The Philosopher’s Stone and is described as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s debut novel.