OG Lord Voldemort star Ralph Fiennes stuns fans with jaw-dropping physical transformation for next role: Pics

Actor Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter: The Goblet of Fire to Deathly Hallows Part 2, looks unrecognizable in the new pictures. The actor has undergone a physical transformation for his upcoming film The Return, which is set to be an adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey and directed by Uberto Pasolini. In new pictures that have surfaced on X (Formerly Twitter), the actor looked ripped as he showed off his muscular body. (Also read: 'Send Katy Perry back to space': Olivia Munn, Emily Ratajkowski, Wendy's lead eyeroll marathon on singer's space flight) Ralph Fiennes stunned fans with his physical transformation for The Return.

Ralph Fiennes new pics

A verified fan page of the actor took to X to share new shirtless pictures of the actor. The actor, 62, flexed his muscles in the pictures. The caption simply read, “Dan_Avasilcai (who is Ralph Fiennes' personal trainer)” The caption had the hashtag to The Return, which was a reference to his upcoming movie title.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the pictures, a fan hilariously referred to his Harry Potter role and commented, “Swoledemort.” A second fan said, “Harry Potter ain't got no s*** on Lord Voldemort.” A comment read, “Wow, he looks incredible.” “Voldie?!! What are you training for?!!” read another comment.

The Return also marks the return of Fiennes with actor Juliette Binoche to screen after two decades. The two of them had starred in the epic romantic drama film The English Patient, which released in 1996 and went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture. The film released in UK and Ireland on April 11.

Ralph was last seen in the 2024 release Conclave. Directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, the political thriller was based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris. Ralph was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Cardinal Lawrence- who has to organise a conclave to elect the next pope. The film won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.