Hema Malini on coping with Dharmendra’s hospitalisation and demise: ‘We were all there, Esha, Ahana, Sunny, Bobby…’

Back in November last year, when veteran superstar Dharmendra was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital for respiratory issues, fans prayed for his speedy recovery. They were overjoyed when the He-Man of Bollywood finally returned home, where his treatment continued. But the joy was short-lived because not long after, the news of Dharam Paaji’s demise came on November 24. The biggest shock was for the Deol family, who were planning Dharam Paaji’s 90th birthday, waiting eagerly for him to recover. In a new interview, Dharmendra’s wife and veteran actor Hema Malini has now opened up about losing the love of her life.

In a chat with TOI, remembering Dharmendra, wife Hema Malini shared, “It was a companionship that stood the test of time. It was an inconsolable shock. It has been terrible because for a month we were struggling when he was not well. We were constantly trying to cope with whatever was happening in the hospital. We were all there—I, Esha, Ahana, Sunny, Bobby—all together. In the past, there had been instances when he went to the hospital and came back home fine. We thought iss baar bhi aa jayenge.” She went on to add, “He was talking to us nicely. On my birthday (October 16), he even wished me. His birthday was coming up on December 8, when he was turning 90, and we were thinking of celebrating it nicely. The preparations were on, and then suddenly, he was not there. To personally see him sink was very difficult. Nobody should have to go through this kind of situation.”

Hema explained that time doesn’t wait for anybody, which is what life has taught her. But she admitted missing Dharam ji every minute. Hema shared, “It is important for us to keep him alive in our hearts and memories.” Talking about how media spotlight on Dharam Paaji’s illness and hospitalisation was distressing the family, the veteran actor stated, “Sunny was getting upset and angry. We all were going through an emotional time and the media was running behind our cars... harassment bahut hua.”

Dharam Paaji may not be amongst us anymore, but he will continue to live on in our hearts.