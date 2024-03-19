Here’s the story behind Virat Kohli's new hairdo

As cricket fans eagerly await his next innings on the field, cricket star Virat Kohli has stunned his fans off field. Out of the pitch, he is creating a lot of buzz with his new hair look -- modern mullet, which has ignited a frenzy of excitement and admiration. Virat Kohli's new look was shared on social media on Tuesday

The pictures of the new look were shared by his hairstylist, Aalim Hakim, writing, “The One & Only King Kohli”.

“The new hairdo is a modern mullet, which is inspired from 90s mullet when people used to keep longer hair in the back. Kohli’s new look is not exactly mullet, but with a modern touch to it,” Hakim tells us, adding, “He is a good looking guy, whatever he keeps looks nice on him. Before the IPL, I wanted him to look a little edgy and fresh”.

“That is why I wanted his hair to go short from the side and keep the sides very edgy. I did a little cut on the eyebrow for the same. HIs on field image is very aggressive, and that is what we kept in mind while crafting this new look. He likes a little softness in his hair, and that one can spot in his hair texture. He likes his hair easy and not set”.

With his charismatic demeanour, the look has sparked conversations across social media platforms. “When you look at his face, he keeps a sharp beard. I had to balance the hairstyle from the sides to match the beard,” he says.

Hakim adds, “The hairdo looks nice on him. I have been doing his hair for so many. He is such a trendsetter. And he also loved the new look and haircut. Modern mullet is in trend all over the world. A lot of people come to the salon asking for this haircut… It is much in demand”.

Meanwhile, Kohli recently announced the birth of his second child. Meanwhile, he along with actor wife Anushka Sharma announced the news of his newborn son on February 20. They also share a daughter, Vamika, together.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love. we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/अकाय & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka," Kohli posted a note.