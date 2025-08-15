Hina Khan reacts to Mrunal Thakur’s apology for old video trolling Bipasha Basu: ‘Now can we please end this CIRCUS’

Sometimes, the internet can be a nasty place which often brings up things from the past. A good example of the same is an old interview of actor Mrunal Thakur trolling Bipasha Basu for having ‘muscles’ which recently resurfaced. This resulted in a lot of backlash for Mrunal, who took to her Instagram story last night to apologise. She shared, “19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry.” While Bipasha has not acknowledged the post yet, TV actor Hina Khan has reacted to it on her official handle. Hina Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Bipasha Basu

Re-sharing Mrunal Thakur’s apology post, Hina Khan wrote, “We all make mistakes, especially when we are younger. I can very well relate to Mrunal, I too have made such silly mistakes in the past.. Some of us go through great exposure without the skill to handle it. But with time we evolve, we become kinder, we become compassionate.. We learn lifting each other up.. Fixing each others crown.. Just like all of you I too have witnessed both Bipasha's and Mrunal's inspiring journeys in the industry.. Both are fab, And Bipasha is an icon for the whole community. I am so glad and proud that Mrunal could own her mistake, committed by her past self that no longer exists.”

Calling Bipasha and Mrunal phenomenal women, Hina further wrote, “And @bipashabasu your MUSCLES inspired a generation of women including me and @mrunalthakur. Lots of love to both Bipasha and Mrunal, Now can we plz end this CIRCUS.. let's spread LOVE and be kind.” This is a wholesome post, reminding us all to lift each other up, not bring people down. However, many netizens are now trolling Hina, accusing her of becoming a part of a controversy that has nothing to do with her. One such internet user claimed, “Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana,” whereas another wrote, “Why’s she jumping in a conversation that has got nothing to do with her.” Another Reddit user stated, “Isko kehte hai 'behti ganga mein haath dhona'.”

What are your thoughts on this entire controversy?