‘Hoga apne ghar ka Aryan Khan…’: THIS actor rejected The Ba***ds of Bollywood; here’s how SRK’s son convinced him

Apart from Dhurandhar and Saiyaara , Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood was one project which soon went viral post release last year. This is because the content was kickass, the performances were too good and the climax made jaws drop. All in all, the show was a total masterpiece. May it be Lakshya as Aasmaan, Bobby Deol as Ajay Talvar, Sahher Bambba as Karishma or Raghav Juyal as Parvaiz, each character left a long lasting impression on fans. But did you know there was one actor who almost lost the chance to be in the show because he initially rejected The Ba***ds of Bollywood ? We are talking about actor Manoj Pahwa!

Manoj Pahwa won hearts as Lakshya aka Aasmaan’s onscreen uncle Avtaar Singh. He portrayed the role of a playback singer, who had a hilarious beef with Badshah. His dialogues, abuses and impeccable performance won several hearts. But when he was first offered the show, he rejected it, much like the way he rejected the offer to meet Shah Rukh Khan in the series. In a chat with Mashable India, Manoj shared, “Aryan made me do things I have never done before. I didn’t give any audition for that role. He simply called me and told me he wanted me to do it. I had refused him at first.”

The actor explained, “I had asked for the script, but my manager told me that they weren’t giving the show’s script to anybody. That put me off. I am from Delhi, so I was like, ‘I won’t do it either. Hoga apne ghar ka, hum bhi kam nahi hai.’ I had done a few films with Shah Rukh, but we didn’t share any major personal bond.” However, a week later his manager called and said that Aryan’s team had shared not one but four different scripts. Manoj read it, liked the material and met the team, who requested him not to tell anyone he was given the script. The team said, “We sent it to you only because you had refused the role.”

Sharing his on set vibe with Aryan, Manoj stated, “Sometimes I used to object, but he would say, ‘Achha lagega, sir!’ He made me abuse so much — I wasn’t comfortable with it. Aryan told me, ‘Sir, aapke mooh se gaali achhi lagti hai.’ As an actor, I can only suggest things. The final verdict is always the director’s.” But in the end, the actor is very happy with the show, which he believes turned out great. Manoj shared, “They paid us fully and treated us with a lot of respect.”

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the second season of Aryan’s show.