Holi 2025 | Rithvikk Dhanjani: Holi is all about bringing colour to the lives of those who are my own

“’Rang barse bheege chunar wali, rang barse’ (Kabhi Kabhie, 1976) – that’s my favourite track of all time when it comes to Holi,” says actor Rithvikk Dhanjani sharing he will be immersing himself in the festive cheer and celebrating the festival of colours this year in the company of his close friends in Mumbai. Actor Rithvik Dhanjani

Ask Rithvikk what the vibrant festival of colours means to him, and he says, “For me, Holi symbolises the victory of good over evil,” adding, “It’s amazing how you meet people after years, and with just a simple ‘Bura na mano, Holi hai,’ you colour them with joy. For me, Holi is all about bringing colour to the lives of those who feel like my own.”

Every year, Rithvikk makes sure to stick to a few traditions during the festival. The 36-year-old, last seen in Half Love Half Arranged season 2, mentions, “The one thing I always make sure to do every Holi is celebrate with lots of colours. I also try to have bhang because, after all, it’s the only time it’s considered Prasad. Though I haven’t had it in a very long time, I would love to have it again!”

In terms of food, he doesn’t have any specific Holi recipes or dishes but does appreciate the comfort of desi meals. “I don’t have any specific recipes or dishes that I enjoy because during Holi, we get so tired that whatever food is served in front of us, we just eat it. But it has to be desi; it has to be roti, sabzi, and a mix of all those things. That’s what I really, really love,” Rithvikk shares.

When asked about his childhood memories celebrating the festival, Rithvikk, who has multiple OTT projects in the pipeline, says he only has “childhood traumas”. “Hailing from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, I’ve never seen a messier Holi than the way it’s celebrated there. People would grab anyone and throw them into grease or mud. I was terrified to step out of my house. The only thing I enjoyed was filling water balloons and throwing them from my window. Other than that, Holi always scared me,” he says.

However, his perspective on the festival changed during a celebration years ago in Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh. “Rajat (friend) and I, we were on a holiday, which happened to extend into the Holi celebrations. It was my first time experiencing Holi there. That celebration was absolutely amazing! It remains one of my most memorable Holi moments,” Rithvikk says, recalling how it finally made him appreciate the joy of the festival.

And although his family doesn’t partake in the celebrations, each year Rithvikk looks forward to spending the day with his friends. “My family doesn’t really play Holi. But yes, going out and celebrating Holi with my friends is something I really look forward to. Depending on which of my friends are free at that time, I try to meet everyone and spend the day creating cherished memories,” he signs off.