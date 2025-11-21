Hrithik Roshan addresses War 2’s failure after being called a superstar at an event: ‘My film just bombed’

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has faced many ups and downs in his career as an actor. He has witnessed the highest of highs, managing to stay humble throughout. And during the lows, he was self-aware and worked on himself to get better. In 2019, Hrithik delivered his highest grossing film with War . So when it was announced that he is returning as Kabir with War 2 , alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, fans expected another blockbuster. Sadly, despite emerging as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, War 2 was considered a flop as it reportedly did not recover the high production costs. Hrithik has now addressed the same.

This week, Hrithik Roshan flew to Dubai for a special event. Videos from the same went viral on the internet. The actor looked dapper as ever in his black tuxedo when he made a stylish entry. Hrithik also gave fans a nostalgic surprise when he danced to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), making crowds go gaga by recreating the iconic hook step. Welcoming him on stage in another clip, the host stated, “Oh what a moment this is guys. Big round of applause for the superstar himself over here.” Hearing this, Hrithik gave an unexpected response. The actor replied, “That’s really kind of you. My film just bombed at the box office. So it feels really good to get all the love. Thank you.”

In the comment section of this viral video, many fans lauded Hrithik for his witty response. One such netizen stated, “Okay this was funny. Im glad he frankly admitted it also. Now atleast know hes aware not to do such crap, no matter who it is,” whereas another comment read, “Seems like a secure guy.”

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Hrithik to share an update on Krrish 4. The actor will also be joining Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in Alpha.