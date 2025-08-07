Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR try to recreate War 1 magic with Janabe Ali but fans say, ‘Missing Tiger Shroff badly’

War 1 wasn’t just a film, it was a cinematic thirst trap. Two gloriously jacked men, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, going toe-to-toe in the ultimate game of cat and cat. And when Jai Jai Shivshankar dropped, it cemented their explosive chemistry — half rivalry, half bromance, and fully unforgettable. So when War 2 teased its first song, Janaabe Ali, expectations were nothing short of sky-high. Hrithik and Jr NTR in Janabe Ali; Tiger Shroff

Yash Raj Films unveiled a teaser from the track on Wednesday, showing Hrithik and NTR mid-dance in full swagger with the caption: “There will be WAR on the dance floor too!” Bold. But for many fans, it instantly triggered a wave of nostalgia. “This is fire 🔥 but Jai Jai Shiv Shankar was blast 💥,” one fan wrote, setting the tone for the comparison frenzy that followed.

About the song

The song Janaabe Ali features a dance face-off between Hrithik and Jr NTR, but the musical deja vu didn’t go unnoticed. Listeners pointed out that its hook sounded oddly familiar, drawing parallels to Housefull’s Aap Ka Kya Hoga and even Himesh Reshammiya’s Janabe Ali from Bardaasht (2004). “Janabe Ali reminds me of this HR song ft Riteish,” noted a Reddit user, while another chimed in with a simple, “Apni toh jaise taise.” Still, the real debate was less about the sound and more about the vibe, or rather, the lack of it.

Netizens react

“Hrithik and NTR lack the chemistry to sell the rivalry thing they have in the story. Tiger and Hrithik had so much more vibe in War,” said one viewer, echoing a sentiment that quickly gained traction across social media. Another user questioned, “Don’t get why there’s a dance off, aren’t they enemies?” Others seemed genuinely underwhelmed by the first glimpse. “I want it to be good… but everything looks so mid and boring,” someone commented. “I feel anything this movie earns will only be on the stardom of its actors. Apne aap mein toh kaafi non-exciting hai.”

Above all, the comparison to Jai Jai Shivshankar was relentless. “It can never match Jai Jai Shivshankar 😭,” read one comment. Another declared, “But Jai Jai Shivshankar is GOAT 🔥❤️.” One fan didn’t hold back: “Such a huge drop in music quality when compared to the Jai Jai Shiv Shankar song.” And then there was the sentiment that summed up the collective thirst: “Missing Tiger Shroff in War 2 badly 🔥.”

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 continues YRF’s expanding Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan returns as Agent Kabir, while Jr NTR makes his big debut in the spy universe. Kiara Advani joins the cast as an army officer and Kabir’s love interest, stepping into her own Bond-girl era.

With the movie slated to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the buzz is only going to build. But whether War 2 can recreate the same sexy tension and iconic dance energy of its predecessor remains the question. For now, the war has begun, not just on screen, but in the comments section.