Hrithik Roshan opens up on War 2 for the first time after release, says he had felt “it was too easy” during shoot

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the leading roles, had released earlier this year to an underwhelming response. It was a sequel to the 2019 film War, which had starred Tiger Shroff opposite Hrithik and been a huge success. Expectations were naturally very high, but they could not be met. And now, Hrithik has spoken up for the first time post the film's release.

“Playing kabir was so much fun. So relaxed, knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally a movie I could do like so many others do, keep it simple, play the actor, do your job and come home. And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director Ayaan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set. Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries, just needed to do my job right. Which Ofcourse I did,” read the initial portion of the note.

While Hrithik didn't address the box office numbers or response to the film and his character, the next bit of his note saw him reflecting on it being “too easy”. “But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out. This is too easy ... I know this too well. And another that said I deserve it, every film doesn't have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment. Relax,” he ended.

War 2, an installment in the YRF SpyVerse, was directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starred Kiara Advani. On the professional front, Hrithik has Krrish 4 lined up next, which will see him donning the director's hat.