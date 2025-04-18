I can sue her if I want : Harshad Arora reacts to Beintehaa co-star Preetika Arora's 'womanizer' claims

Actors Preetika Rao and Harshad Arora have been in the news ever since Preetika made some derogatory remarks about her Beintehaa co-star. A recent Instagram post sparked controversy when Preetika seemingly expressed frustration over fan-made romantic video edits featuring her and Harshad Arora from their 2014 TV show Beintehaa. Harshad Arora and Preetika Rao

Preetika allegedly responded to a fan, which has gone viral on social media. In her response, Preetika criticized the edits and the creators for making them, years after the show has ended. She said, "Shame on you! For putting these videos on your page when I have repeatedly requested you not to post my videos with a man who sleeps with every woman he finds in the industry! (sic)."

When we contacted Preetika, she remained unavailable for comment. Her team responded to us and said, "Ma'am is in Bangalore for a retreat with her family. We are unable to reach her at this moment. She does not even know about all this." When asked about the screenshots, which have now gone viral, they mentioned, “Her account is handled by one of the team members who got into a big argument with the ZaYa fan club. It's the girl's fault, as she wrote all that and not Preetika ma'am. Unhone toh kab ka acting chod diya hai, woh toh apne channel aur spiritual podcast par focus kar rahi hai. She has no clue about any statement the social media person made against Harshad sir.”

As we speak to Harshad Arora, he wonders what Preetika's real motive was behind the whole fiasco. "If you can post something about someone, then take ownership of it too," says Harshad, adding, "If this is her way of getting mileage by saying whatever she want to say, then it's up to her."

Raising questions at Preetika's team trying to salvage the whole incident, the actor says, "How can they put the blame on someone? Nothing goes out on my social media without my approval, and the same is true for the others. I also got messages from someone who claimed to be from her team apologising for the messages that were sent out. It's like making someone a scapegoat to cover up for you."

"If I wanted, I could have served her with a defamation notice for what she said. But I honestly don't have the time or the bandwidth to. I discussed it with my friend, who is a lawyer, who explained to me that if I want, I can sue her (Preetika) for her claims. But then I thought, I am shooting, and I barely have time; she has free time at her hand, and hence she is channelling her spiritual energy towards all this," says Harshad.

The actor further states, "I moved on from the show 12 years back; why would you all of a sudden make a statement out of nowhere just to get the mileage out of nothing? It's very disrespectful to make such statements. Whatever she said is simply unacceptable to me and to all the co-stars I have worked with. If they want, they can sue her for her claims and allegations. They have all the right."

Talking about how they were on sets during the shoot of Beintehaa, Harshad tells us that they were cordial towards each other and haven’t been in touch post the show. "Why exactly after 12 years? Do you really want this kind of news to be relevant in the eyes of the industry? Come on, everybody knows, and nobody's dumb to not understand this. Why would you all of a sudden make such a statement? Nobody will buy that," mentions Harshad.

"If you have the audacity to make such statements, then you should have the guts to own up to your words. The people who adore her, worship her, and her fans should really know what kind of person she is. Why would you stoop down to this level to get the PR? Her reputation is attached to it, and whatever statements she's made totally backfired on her; it’s like shooting yourself in your foot," Harshad wraps up.