‘I charge for that’: Says Emraan Hashmi on being asked for intimacy tips, calls Aryan Khan a good actor

For the longest time, fans called Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi ‘serial kisser’ with love. But it was only recently that his crazy fan following was showcased onscreen. We are talking about Raghav Juyal’s viral tribute to the actor and Emraan’s memorable cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood . In the show, Emraan joined lead stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba as their intimacy coach for an iconic episode. But did you know this was not the original scene written for him? On October 30 today, during his appearance at HT City's Stars In the City, Emraan revealed the story behind his cameo, reviewed Aryan’s acting skills and also gave a witty answer on being asked for intimacy tips.

After making the crowd roar with delight by repeating Raghav Juyal’s dialogue — ‘Akha Bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf’ — Emraan shared, “Coming to that line… first of all, a masterstroke from the writers, friend of mine Bilal, Aryan, entire team. And bit of a trivia, two things actually. That was not the original scene that was written for me. It was actually me at a film premiere where there is a fan, and that is Raghav, and he sees me and there’s this little bit where he starts singing about me. And I think one month before the film shoot, this was locked, as an intimacy coach, and it was bounced off me. Aryan called up and Bilal asked me ‘are you okay playing an intimacy coach?’ I was like ‘if I can’t do it no one else can do it’. So I think they also took it to Mr SRK and he loved the idea and the change. And then finally we shot this scene. And that scene was like, there was a bit of improv in it. I think Raghav crying was something that had us in splits also, because we didn’t expect that, that he was going to go that over the top with that scene. But he was mindblowing.”

Lauding the team, the actor shared, “I think due credit to the way he’s done it, Lakshya, the entire, all the artists over there. And that’s the thing, you don’t know what goes viral, what sticks with the audience. I didn’t know because I don’t generally get on social media. I got a call from Netflix 6 hours after, I think the next morning, from the head of Netflix. She said ‘you know Emraan how viral this has gone, this is unbelievable. People are coming to the third episode and consuming just for that. It’s just insane!’ So, yeah, it’s nice to get that.”

When asked for intimacy tips, Emraan replied, “I charge for that. I’m very expensive.” But did the scene and the dialogues crack the team up on set, resulting in retakes? Emraan revealed, “Aryan loves retakes, he takes a lot of retakes. The thing is when you’re enacting something, we don’t laugh at our own joke on the set because you know, that is just very self indulgent (laughs). But we’re just doing it the way we’re doing it and then the audience is supposed to laugh. And yeah, I just got that reaction. Aryan loves acting out scenes. That’s the first thing I asked when I came on, I asked ‘why are you a director, why don’t you become an actor?’ Maybe he’ll become an actor some day, I don’t know. But hopefully, he’s a good actor. But yeah, he also lets actors be, he shows the tonality of the scene and tells people to get your bit into it, your personality.”

Up next, Emraan will be seen alongside Yami Gautam in the upcoming film Haq.