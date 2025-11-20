‘I love Govinda to my death’: Says Sunita Ahuja, talks about emotional and physical cheating

Much like her actor husband Govinda , Sunita Ahuja is an out and out entertainer. From the way she talks to her contagious laughter, from her candid opinions to her funny one-liners, netizens just can’t get enough of her. Much to the delight of the audience, Sunita began her own YouTube channel this year and has been sharing regular vlogs for her followers. In a matter of just 3 months, the star wife has garnered a huge fan following. Well, in her recent interview, Sunita shared her honest thoughts about a trending debate online — what’s worse between emotional cheating and physical cheating?

In a chat with Pinkvilla, when asked which hurts more between emotional cheating and physical cheating, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja shared, “Emotional. Aap emotionally ek insaan ko pyaar karte ho phir baad mein aap usko cheat karte ho. That's not right. Kyunki dekhiye main bohot emotional hun. I love Govinda to my death. I'll tell you. Emotionally mujhe koi bhi dhokha de, chahe mere bacche ho, mera pati ho, I get very hurt. Emotionally kisi ko mat karo, it's not good yaar.”

When asked if physical cheating is okay, Sunita replied, “Woh bhi nahi karna chahiye! Yeh dono hi kyun karna hai aapko? it's not right. Mere ko lagta hai yeh sab cheez achha nahi hai yaar. Humaare maa baap ne aisa sanskaar nahi diya.” On being told that many people in the society have normalised cheating today, Sunita explained, “But galat hai. Dekho, isko bolte hain ghor kalyug. Yeh kalyug aa gaya hai.”

This debate about emotional cheating vs physical cheating was not unheard of before. But it came back to the limelight recently on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. During the Yes or No segment, when asked if ‘emotional cheating is worse than physical cheating’, the hosts along with guest Karan Johar said yes. Janhvi Kapoor, however, chose no, calling both ‘bad’. This led to a debate online. Which side are you on?