‘I love love’: Says Tara Sutaria amid dating rumours with Veer Pahariya; opens up about her ideal husband

Bollywood beauty Tara Sutaria has been in the news lately due to her rumoured relationship with Veer Pahariya. Dating rumours began back in May this year, when reports suggested that Tara had moved on from ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain with the Sky Force actor. Their social media PDA further intensified the buzz when Tara called Veer ‘Mine’ under a comment he posted on her picture. Last week, without saying a word, the couple made their romance official at the 2025 India Couture Week when showstopper Tara blew a kiss at Veer in the front row, who responded with a flying kiss. Well, Tara has now opened up about love, marriage and her ideal husband. Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria recently joined Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast The Ranveer Show. Talking about love, the actor shared, “I love love. It is the best feeling ever. I don't think I can compare any other experience in the world to that feeling. I mean, a solo trip is fabulous, but go on a trip with the love of your life. It changes your perspective on everything. Love is the thing man. Like, nothing greater. No career, no nothing beats love. And anybody that says otherwise has not been in it.”

When asked if she wants to get married, Tara replied, “Most certainly yes.” Talking about what her ideal husband would be like, the actor shared, “Simple, in essence. I hope he knows himself and understands himself, and likes himself, and loves himself. And taking the effort to make time for a person is the most important thing. You give someone your time, I don't think any girl in the world wants anything else. And if she does, well then (smirks).”

On the work front, Tara will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Rocking Star Yash, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani. The much-awaited period gangster film is written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Veer, who made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force this year, is yet to announce his next.