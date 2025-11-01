‘I married Abhishek…’: When birthday girl Aishwarya Rai spoke about the Bachchans as a newlywed; throwback video

One of the most gorgeous women on planet earth, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today. After winning the Miss World 1994 pageant, the beauty queen went on to make a mark in the Hindi film industry. With her charming persona and versatility, Aishwarya not only emerged as a Bollywood superstar but also made a permanent place in all our hearts. On the personal front, Aishwarya tied the knot with the love of her life, Abhishek Bachchan, in 2007. In 2011, they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. As Aishwarya celebrates her special day with her beautiful family, let’s take a trip down memory lane to one of her first interviews as a newlywed.

Back in 2007, after their grand wedding, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were interviewed by ABC News. On being asked what's it like being married into India's ‘most prominent and well-known acting families’, Aishwarya replied, “Well, I married Abhishek, to start with (laughs), and very very gladly so.” Abhishek jumped in and joked, “Good observation.” Aishwarya continued to say, “No, I mean really, that's really it, you know. We both have gotten married and we're happy, very very blessed with the wonderful sets of parents. And so we both keep saying that now we have two sets of parents. Having gotten married into his family, I find, you know, I'm so at home. So when they say they have invited a daughter and I feel I've got a new set of parents. It's literally, it isn't that new or different of an ambiance. Even though, yes, for the world it is the premier family of the film industry. I mean, you know…”

Asked if she won’t be faced by it, Aishwarya explained, “Actually, cause we've known each other for a while now, and they're just so normal and, you know, dare I say (smiles) culturally strong, strong on values, on family... these are the values I've been brought up with, this is the family ambiance I've grown up in. So, I'm very very comfortable.” When the interviewer said, “So your illustrious father-in-law (Amitabh Bachchan) is just that, your father in law?” Aishwarya replied, “For me, personally, yes. And I don't mean to undermine it by saying ‘just that’. I'd say he is that with ultimate love, regard and respect. Him and Maa (Jaya Bachchan), I mean, they are Paa and Maa to me and I'm just thankful for the way I've been embraced and loved.”

We wish the evergreen Aishwarya a very happy birthday!