‘I miss ARMYs’: BTS Taehyung gets emotional in new live and hints at possible reunion

If there’s one thing BTS is known for, besides record-breaking music and chaos on live streams, it’s their accidental spoilers. And Kim Taehyung just dropped a major one. During a recent live session, Tae (aka V) casually let slip something that immediately sent ARMYs into overdrive. “Actually in August, there will be a little something for ARMYs to see,” he said, setting off a tidal wave of speculation online. Could it be a BTS group teaser? A solo project? A special performance? While he didn’t offer more details, that one cryptic line was enough to reignite theories of a long-awaited group comeback. BTS Taehyung gets emotional in new live

In the same livestream, V opened up about how much he misses being with fans in person. “I do really miss ARMYs though. The atmosphere feels changed in some way but if we saw each other together at a concert or at a music show or anyway someplace like that, I feel like it’d be great,” he shared. The emotional note struck a chord with fans who’ve been waiting for the band to return as a full unit amid their solo projects and military enlistments.

He also addressed something fans had been curious about for a while: why he never launched a personal YouTube channel. V revealed that although he considered it, the idea didn’t feel right in the end. “I was going to try my own YouTube, but I decided not to. I don’t think it would’ve worked. If I did it alone, I don’t think it would have been fun. If I did my own YT, I thought I could do vlogs. I asked ppl around me what they thought I would do and they all said vlog. Which made me think it was too obvious so I decided against it.”

August is just days away, and with V’s signature mix of mystery and mischief, the fandom is on edge, in the best way possible.