close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / I won’t wait another 18 years to come back here: Ronan Keating

I won’t wait another 18 years to come back here: Ronan Keating

ByAayushi Parekh
Nov 20, 2023 11:38 AM IST

Irish singer Ronan Keating visited Bengaluru, gushed about his love for India and performed his iconic hits from back in the day for the crowd

Irish singer and songwriter Ronan Keating recently performed in India’s Garden City. Recalling his first visit to India in 1995, he tells us, “I performed with Boyzone (he was the co-lead singer of the Irish pop group) in Bengaluru. The trip was so magical and has stayed with us.”

Ronan Keating performs to an enthusiastic crowd in Bengaluru (Photo: X)
Ronan Keating performs to an enthusiastic crowd in Bengaluru (Photo: X)

Speaking to the crowd during his gig, the 46-year-old said, “The last time I performed in the city was in 2005. I love you Bengaluru! I’ll make sure to not wait for another 18 years to come back here again.” Keating belted out iconic songs like When You Say Nothing At All, Life is a Rollercoaster, etc. His set list also included songs by Boyzone such as No Matter What, Love Me For a Reason, etc. He paid a tribute to late singer and bandmate Stephen Gately, who died in 2009, with One More Song.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Time After Time singer would “love to collaborate with an Indian artiste”. He adds, “I’ve been listening to so many artistes from India. I was in Mumbai for the MTV India Awards in 2005 and was blown away by the talent! I could see where (singer) Beyoncé has stolen her choreography and outfits, because Indian artistes have been doing it before her. There’s so much creativity and talent that I wouldn’t know where to start with the names of people I’d want to work with.”

Talking about his love for India, he says, “My wife (Storm Keating) and I went up to Ranthambore National Park (Rajasthan) to take some time out. I’ve had a tough year (due to the death of his older brother, Ciaran Keating, in a car crash) and I needed some healing and I found that in India. I meditated, I read and India has a sense of calm, which is the one thing I love." The singer, who spoke to us in the city's only speakeasy bar called ZLB23 at The Leela Palace Bengaluru shares, "Hospitality is also at the forefront in India, with the care and attention to detail that Indians have.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aayushi Parekh

    Aayushi Parekh writes on entertainment, music, lifestyle, food, culture, art, fashion, beauty, trends, city, events etc. for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City Bengaluru

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out