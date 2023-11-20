I won’t wait another 18 years to come back here: Ronan Keating

Irish singer and songwriter Ronan Keating recently performed in India’s Garden City. Recalling his first visit to India in 1995, he tells us, “I performed with Boyzone (he was the co-lead singer of the Irish pop group) in Bengaluru. The trip was so magical and has stayed with us.” Ronan Keating performs to an enthusiastic crowd in Bengaluru (Photo: X)

Speaking to the crowd during his gig, the 46-year-old said, “The last time I performed in the city was in 2005. I love you Bengaluru! I’ll make sure to not wait for another 18 years to come back here again.” Keating belted out iconic songs like When You Say Nothing At All, Life is a Rollercoaster, etc. His set list also included songs by Boyzone such as No Matter What, Love Me For a Reason, etc. He paid a tribute to late singer and bandmate Stephen Gately, who died in 2009, with One More Song.

The Time After Time singer would “love to collaborate with an Indian artiste”. He adds, “I’ve been listening to so many artistes from India. I was in Mumbai for the MTV India Awards in 2005 and was blown away by the talent! I could see where (singer) Beyoncé has stolen her choreography and outfits, because Indian artistes have been doing it before her. There’s so much creativity and talent that I wouldn’t know where to start with the names of people I’d want to work with.”

Talking about his love for India, he says, “My wife (Storm Keating) and I went up to Ranthambore National Park (Rajasthan) to take some time out. I’ve had a tough year (due to the death of his older brother, Ciaran Keating, in a car crash) and I needed some healing and I found that in India. I meditated, I read and India has a sense of calm, which is the one thing I love." The singer, who spoke to us in the city's only speakeasy bar called ZLB23 at The Leela Palace Bengaluru shares, "Hospitality is also at the forefront in India, with the care and attention to detail that Indians have.”

