Ibrahim Ali Khan introduces his ‘daughter’ Bambi, showers the puppy with kisses: ‘She was my child in my last life’

Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with the OTT film Nadaaniyan, opposite Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor. Sadly, neither his debut film nor the performances of the lead stars managed to make a lasting impression on audiences. But Ibrahim has been winning hearts with his recent interviews, giving fans a look at his candid and adorable side. Well, recently while shooting for a magazine cover, Ibrahim met someone really special. While he usually keeps his personal life private, this time the star kid decided to introduce his newest family member to fans with a heartwarming social media post. Ibrahim Ali Khan with Bambi Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan is now a proud Dog Daddy! Yes, you read that right. The star kid describes his furry baby Bambi Khan as ‘the smallest pup ever with oversized ears’. Ibrahim met her while shooting on set. Even between shots, she followed him everywhere and they had a gala time together. Along with pictures with his special girl, Ibrahim shared, “I am convinced this dog picked me. She chose me. She was my child or something in my last life. But it wasn’t certain yet.. bringing a dog home is a big commitment, and my family had said absolutely no when I asked, mom said I’ve lost it and she’s fed up of me 😔so at packup as I was heading back I see the crew shuffling around packing things around.. when I saw this little pup again.. 🐶 and she gave me the cutest eyes ever.. then I saw a cage as small as her ready to take her away . My heart sank. 💔.”

That’s when Ibrahim decided that their story deserves a happier ending. The star kid shared, “I fought tooth and nail until I finally took her home with me. The most stubborn but the best decision I’ve ever took. So hello to my little daughter and the latest addition to the Pataudi family!!!!! BAMBI KHAN. ❤️❤️❤️.” Bambi, named after the beloved animated movie based on a young fawn, is absolutely adorable! So much so that Ibrahim can’t stop himself from showering his baby with kisses, or taking her to the gym for a fun workout session. They are inseparable and we can’t wait to witness their adventures together through his Instagram posts!