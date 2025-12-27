Iconic returns, big leaps and digital dominance: Indian television’s defining moments of 2025

2025 has been a landmark year for Indian television, defined by historic milestones, surprising global crossovers, and the return of iconic faces. From the record-breaking longevity of daily soaps to the digital dominance of reality TV, the small screen has undergone a big transformation.] 2025 has been a landmark year for Indian television

Here are a few highlights that pepped up Indian television scene in 2025:

The 5000-episode milestone In a monumental achievement for the Indian entertainment industry, daily series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) became the first Indian daily soap to cross the 5000-episode mark. The show celebrated its generational legacy—from the original Akshara-Naitik saga to the current Abhira-Armaan chapter. Producer Rajan Shahi called the milestone a “divine blessing.”

The big leap The year 2025 brought a seismic shift to the Anupamaa with a 15-year time leap. Moving away from the familiar Shah household, the storyline now focuses on Anupama’s solo journey in Mumbai as she pursues her passion for dance. While many original characters were written off, the show introduced a grown-up Adhya and fresh dynamics. Despite the bold creative pivot, the leap sparked intense fan debates regarding plot repetition and fluctuating TRP ratings.

The ultimate return After 25 years, on July 29, 2025, the legendary Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned for a second season.. Original stars Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprised their roles as Tulsi and Mihir, anchoring a new generation’s story. In a viral television moment, Bill Gates made a surprise virtual cameo in the reboot. Interacting with Tulsi, Gates used the platform to promote maternal and newborn health awareness.

OG Angoori Bhabi once more After nearly a decade, Shilpa Shinde made her highly anticipated comeback as the OG Angoori Bhabi with the launch of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0. The new season generated a massive nostalgia but also launched a debate between the fans and friends of the two actors Shilpa Shinde and Shubhangi Atre, respectively.. The teasers, featuring her iconic catchphrase Sahi Pakde Hain, added a punch for the fans who had long awaited for the former to return to the character.