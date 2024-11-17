Idol ki Star Kalakar Sneha Shankar leaves everyone teary-eyed with her soulful performance

This weekend, Indian Idol Season 15 is set to ignite the stage with the ‘Grand Musical Explosion’ on Sony Entertainment Television. The esteemed judges, Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani have carefully selected the Top 15 contestants who have impressed everyone with their exceptional talent and ‘playfront’ performances. Sneha Shankar

One such contestant, Sneha Shankar, also known as the "Star Kalakar" of Indian Idol, is the daughter of renowned Indian film music director and singer Ram Shankar. During the auditions, she not only won hearts but also a platinum mic, securing her spot in the Top 15. Her exceptional performance of "Yaad Piya Ki Aaye" in the upcoming episode left the judges teary-eyed.

Shreya Ghoshal commented, “You are gifted and will know it soon. After a long time, a female singer came who sang thumri; I cried because there's a genuine feeling in your singing, and this combination is very rare. There was Begum Akhtar Ji and Madhurani Ji, who were renowned artists for ghazals, and now there is Sneha Shankar, who will be the new generation icon. You sang very well, with the perfect nazakat. Everyone in the room was awestruck. You are a legend in the making.”

Vishal Dadlani was deeply moved and said, “I've been on this show for six seasons, and there are only a few moments jab music khud stage par hota hai; matlab gaayak ya gaayika dikhte nahi hai par sirf sangeet se baat hoti hai, directly, and it reminds us of why we became musicians. You couldn't have given me a better gift. I'm grateful. We've seen you since your childhood, we knew you would sing well, but what you did today was extraordinary. The light with which you are made was showcased today. Truly, thank you.”

Adding to the praise, Shreya Ghoshal said, “There are only a few performances that are remembered even after many seasons. This will be one of those few performances. When Sneha Shankar becomes a big name, we will proudly say that this was the first stage from where she started.”

A visibly emotional Badshah expressed his pride in giving Sneha the platinum mic and contributing to her journey on the show.

Tune into 'Indian Idol – Season 15’s Grand Musical Explosion', this weekend at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television!