IFFI Day 2 highlights | Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Kamal Haasan make appearances for their film screenings

Day two of the ongoing 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa saw Masterclasses being kicked off. The format invites celebrities from various fields of entertainment to address the audience, who also get to ask questions after the session is over. The cast of The Family Man 3, and Farhan Akhtar

Muzaffar Ali, Shaad Ali

The first session brought two generations of filmmakers together on a single stage- veteran filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, and his son Shaad Ali, who's a filmmaker himself and has directed films such as Saathiya and Kill Dil. The conversation was free flowing. After recalling the initial days of his career, which began with Air India, Muzaffar went on to discuss his magnum opus Umrao Jaan, and the unfinished Zooni. Shaad's attempt to restore the film has now spanned a documentary, a glimpse of which was given to the viewers.

1942: A Love Story was screened in all it's glory in a restored, 8K format. Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, speaking about the film, said that it took months for the film to be converted. Present for the screening from the cast were Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher, and the film's writer Kamna Chandra. Kamal Haasan, alongwith actors Sai Pallavi and Karthikeyan presented their acclaimed film Amaran, which was also the opening Feature Film in the Indian Panorama Section. The Family Man's cast- Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, creators Raj Nidimoru and DK was present as athe first episode of their latest third season was screened.

Jackie Shroff, Kamna Chandra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupam Kher

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, along with wife Shibani Akhtar and director of his latest film 120 Bahadur, Razneesh Ghai watched it with a packed hall of fans. Farhan revealed that it was his first film premiered at the festival.