Ikkis Premiere: Rekha kisses Big B’s grandson Agastya’s poster; Dharmendra’s sons Sunny-Bobby Deol get emotional

Even before its release, Ikkis holds a special place in the hearts of several movie lovers. A major reason behind the same is that the film marks late veteran superstar Dharmendra’s posthumous release. It is also Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut and Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia’s first film. Well, days before the release, makers held a special premiere of Ikkis for the film industry in Mumbai last night. Esteemed guest and evergreen beauty Rekha graced the event, giving Big B’s grandson Agastya’s poster a kiss before entering the venue.

The red carpet of the Ikkis premiere was further graced by celebrities who got emotional remembering Dharmendra. Salman Khan seemed teary eyed as he stood with Dharam Paaji’s poster, unable to look away. Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol looked emotional but smiled proudly as he posed with his late father’s poster.

Dharmendra’s younger son Bobby Deol also arrived in style for the premiere, accompanied by his wife Tanya Deol and their son Aryaman Deol. The family was also joined by Bobby’s cousin, Dharmendra’s nephew and actor Abhay Deol. To pay his father a sweet tribute, Bobby wore a black and white shirt which reportedly belonged to Dharmendra.

Just this morning, the first review of Ikkis was shared by casting director Mukesh Chhabra. After attending the film’s premiere, he tweeted: “Just watched Ikkis — a film made purely from the heart. Gentle, honest storytelling that stays with you long after it ends. Dharmendra sir… what grace, what depth. If this is your last film, it truly breaks the heart 💔. You’ve left us with something deeply emotional and important. You will be missed, sir. 🙏And Jaideep Ahlawat — hats off. I genuinely didn’t expect this, and I’m glad to be surprised. ❤️🧿.” He further lauded Agastya and Simar, gushing over their ‘lovely chemistry’.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is set to release on January 1, 2026.