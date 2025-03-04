Indo-Swiss singer BombayMami snowboards in lehenga for music video Fire in Delhi; her cultural fusion goes viral

Meet BombayMami, the musician who has taken the internet by storm with her viral video of snowboarding down the Swiss Alps wearing a heavily embroidered bright red lehenga, which many social media users have likened to bridal couture! Singer BombayMami has set the internet on fire with her video of snowboarding in a lehenga (Screengrabs: Instagram)

This half-Swiss, half-Indian singer has paid tribute to her cultural roots in a fusion music video from her upcoming album Fire in Delhi, breaking down barriers of culture, genre, fashion, and viral content.

The viral video shows the singer taking to the slopes wearing a beautifully embroidered bright red lehenga, complete with golden necklaces, bangles, nosering (colloquially known as nath), and a dupatta used as a veil over her updo.

As the video progresses, BombayMami navigates the snowy terrain, effortlessly gliding down the mountain, dupatta flowing in the wind, creating a striking contrast against the snowy landscape!

The video has over 3.2 million views, 179k likes, and nearly 3,000 comments. And social media users have been left in complete awe of her fearless and dazzling flair.

Social media dubs it 'ICONIC'

The video has been ruling Instagram, and even prompted a reaction from Indian singer Sid Sriram, who commented, “Craaaazy.” British comedian Asim C, too, stumbled upon the video, simply writing, “Wow.”

Several other social media users could only say “dayummmmmm”. “Howwww? Was this really one continuous shot of you actually snowboarding in a lengha while giving full expressions??? What camera and equipment was following you? It’s all so smooth/ intriguing,” a user wrote.

“It's the fact that you're going at FULL SPEED,” an Instagram user gushed, as another commented, “Loving the visuals and snowboarding skills!! We must also appreciate the camera work!”

One user called it, “The best content on my feed in a long time l. Maybe ever?”

BombayMami also dropped a BTS Reel on Instagram, showcasing just the amount of work and courage that goes into filming and creating such iconic content.

What do you think about this bold blend of cultures? Yay or nay?