Influencer Adnaan Shaikh on being swindled by a close aide: Protect your hard-earned money! Adnaan Shaikh

Influencer and content creator Adnaan Shaikh, known for his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3, shares the incident leading to the significant financial loss at the hands of a trusted acquaintance.

Adnaan reveals, “The very person was the most trusted, someone from my inner circle who mismanaged my gym business and scammed me. It led to the loss of money and theft of costly gym equipment – over rupees 5 lakhs.”

In June of this year, the individual, who Adnaan had known since childhood as his brother's friend, approached him for help. “He was well known to me and my brother. He was more like a friend and also lived close by. I even helped fund his sister's wedding,”

When Adnaan launched his first gym in Mumbai, a dream he had nurtured for years, he entrusted this person with managing its social media page. “Soon he requested a job, and I gave him one in my gym. But sadly, within a year and a half, he broke that trust.”

He recounts how he initially overlooked discrepancies in the gym's management. “I avoided the prevailing discrepancies in accounts for some time. But then I had to confront him,” he says. The individual was quick to offer an excuse, claiming his father had suffered a heart attack. “I cross-checked only to know it was a lie. That's when I realised that it was all made up. Eventually, he confessed to stealing around rupees 4 lakhs.”

This incident has deeply impacted Adnaan, who then filed a police complaint. "After this incident, I've become very cautious. It has made it difficult for me to trust new people. Rebuilding that kind of faith takes time." He recalls previous instances where cash went missing from the gym but he hesitated to confront the individual due to their long-standing relationship. "Despite occasional doubt, I continued to trust him because of our long-standing association," Adnaan explains.

Adnaan now advises everyone to be vigilant: “I ask all to be cautious about who you trust with your business or personal responsibilities. No matter how long you've known someone, always maintain proper accountability and regularly monitor your finances. Learn from my experience. Stay alert, stay aware, and protect your hard-earned money.”