International Day of Happiness| Shreyas Talpade:Got bonus time after heart attack, Akshay bhai, all co stars taking care

Shreyas Talpade is eating his home cooked lunch in his vanity van after a lengthy shot for Welcome To The Jungle, when we begin this special shoot for International Day of Happiness. He’s back to work after long- a massive heart attack in December 2023 had shocked family, friends and fans. After making millions happy through his comic roles over the years, he is now himself learning to be happy again. Actor Shreyas Talpade poses exclusively for HT City. (Raju Shinde/ HT)

“Earlier, the definition of happiness for me was bringing a smile on my face. But I think it’s more to do with how content I am. Spending time with family, the kind of work you do, money you make, places you visit... at times you will get to be at different places around the world, but you still won’t be happy. But at times, you will be sitting in the comfort of your home and be happy. After whatever I have gone through in my life, I am just grateful for whatever has been offered to me,” says the 48-year-old.

He says he is living on ‘bonus time’ right now. Talpade quips, “This happiness I have right now is a bonus for me, after my health scare. Whatever happened that evening, after that every single moment I am on Earth is a bonus for me. I am just grateful, I better be happy about it! What am I complaining about? What should I ask for from God? He gave me the best gift ever- the gift of life, not once but twice- once when my mom picked me up in her arms and the second time when my wife got me out of this.”

His wife, Deepti, is yet to get over the trauma, adds the actor. “I wasn’t aware of what was happening (after the attack happened), she was living it. It will take time before we can create new memories again,” he smiles.

As for his other family on set, he says everyone has been treating him gently, “Everyone- from the spotboys to the biggest of stars like Akki bhai (Akshay Kumar) is looking after me. Raveena (Tandon, co star) hugged me tight on the set, she said ‘there are different ways of getting the attention and love one needs, this is not one of them! You scared the sh*t out of us!’ I said I am very sorry. They are just happy to see me back on set. There are times when certain people are talked about when they are no longer alive, they get more love after they are gone. I am fortunate to see all of that in my lifetime.”