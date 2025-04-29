International Jaideep Ahlawat says ‘More surprises ahead’ after his dance goes viral

Jaideep Ahlawat is usually recognised for his gritty and complex characters in projects such as Jaane Jaan (2023) and Maharaj (2024). But the actor went viral with his infectious dance moves in the song Jaadu from the recently released film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Jaideep Ahlawat's dance in the song Jaadu went viral.

On International Dance Day today, Jaideep shares that he didn’t understand “why everyone was so surprised”, but quickly embraced the joy it brought to fans. “I now realise that the audience is used to seeing me in intense roles, and they might not have known that I have a fun-loving side,” he says.

This is the first time he’s captured mass attention for dancing.

Also Read | 'Forget Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba': Jaideep Ahlawat's insane dance moves in Jewel Thief song Jaadu have fans stunned

“We did rehearsals for Jaadu, choreographed by Shazia (Samji) and Piyush (Bhagat). Unhone bahut mehnat ki hai, and audience ne bahut pyaar dia; I’m really thankful for that.” He adds, “Har actor apni audience ko surprise karna chahta hai. Main yeh kar pa raha hoon, it’s a great deal for me.”

Jaideep divulges that people close to him are not surprised by his moves: “Main Haryana se hoon, and I love dancing. Those who know me well are aware of this side of me.”

Will we see more of dancing in the future? “Why not if it fits into the story and the character demands it? There are more surprises in store,” he signs off.