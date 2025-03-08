International Women’s Day | Artistes Neha Singh Mishra, Anupama Raag and Kantika Mishra on overcoming challenges

In performing art, artistes suffer many personal and professional setbacks but as ‘the show must go on’, they just continue. On International Women’s Day, we talk to three performing artistes of Lucknow about the biggest challenges they faced. Neha Singh Mishra, Anupama Raag and Kantika Mishra

Ailments can’t stop me: Neha Singh Mishra

Neha Singh Mishra

For a professional dancer, to stop performing is the biggest fear, and Kathak dancer Neha Singh Mishra went through that pause when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and autoimmune disease.

“In my early 30s then, it came as a rude shock and when chemotherapy started, I started losing hair and everything went for a toss. I have two small children and dance paused. I am married in a Kathak gharana and my husband Pandit Anju Mishra is a kathak guru.

To support me, he shaved his head and we both performed wearing wigs in between chemos. This step boosted my morale,” says Neha.

She underwent surgery in April 2024. “After the operation, there were several complications but after 15 days, I performed on stage to the best of my capacity. My autoimmune disease is more complicated and not curable, but dance to rukh nahin sakta! It’s my energy, motivation and inspiration for living. My husband, children and the Kathak students at our Gurukul keep inspiring me and give me the fuel to perform.”

Shoot disrupted, but we shot the song: Anupama Raag

Anupama Raag

Bollywood composer and playback singer Anupama Raag remembers the most challenging situation while filming with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and actor Kunal Khemmu and Vartika Singh in Lucknow.

“We are all set to shoot our song Sanwre (2018) at Bada Imambara when a protest started in the Old City on shooting at the historical monument with a Pakistan singer. We had the entire crew from Mumbai waiting but the shooting could not take off. He had to fly back but then he stayed back, and we shot it at Ambedkar Park which was boiling at 45 degree C in May. It was scary but thankfully the outcome was good.”

Being a bureaucrat and family person, she says, “On a personal front, I feel doing riyaz is challenging, for if you give it a miss, it takes you backward. So, time becomes a challenge but I need to manage it. Also, during live shows I get so excited that at times I get mix-up lyrics (laughs). But, my band members are smart...flow mein ho jata hai!”

With ghungroo in heel, kept dancing: Kantika Mishra

Kantika Mishra

Kathak dancer Kantika Misha, who has been part of the dance reality show High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar, says stage brings many challenges which one has to face. “A year back, I was performing in Mumbai, when I realised a ghungroo broke. It pierced my right heel, but I kept dancing. It caused a deep injury and to date it has not healed. I am suffering from plantar fasciitis in my left leg and doctors have advised me rest, but dance to rukk hi nahin sakta,” says Kantika.

“On a personal front, losing my father and guru Pandit Arjun Mishra was a big blow for me. Then I got married and soon conceived so my dance took a backseat. But my husband Arpit Srivastava and in-laws, despite being from a non-dance background, helped me overcome and today, I am performing all over India and run my academy where I give chance to budding dancers to do shows. I feel after becoming a mother, stamina becomes an issue while performing 100-plus chakkars but the show has to go on...”