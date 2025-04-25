Is Heeramandi’s Alamzeb aka actor Sharmin Segal expecting her first baby? Here’s everything we know so far

Last year, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He introduced the country to actors Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal Mehta in never-seen-before avatars. The show was no less than a roller-coaster ride, with several twists and turns along the way. One of the most talked about characters all season was Manisha’s onscreen daughter Sharmin aka Alamzeb, who dreamt of being a poetess but her mother wanted her to be a courtesan. The end of the show was a cliffhanger where a pregnant Alamzeb got her revenge. As we eagerly wait for season 2, Sharmin is reportedly expecting her first child much like her character in Heeramandi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sharmin Segal

According to journalist Vickey Lalwani’s social media post, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal is pregnant with her first baby. She is reportedly in Mumbai for her delivery. Vickey’s post read: “Sharmin Segal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and Deepak-Bella Segal’s elder daughter, is expecting her first baby. Good news is hard knocking the doors of Bhansali and Segal households; Sharmin is due anytime soon. Remember you read this here FIRST. Sharmin made her Bollywood splash, playing Alamzeb, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s acclaimed web show Heeramandi, which hit online on May 1 last year and airs on Netflix. Sharmin married Aman Mehta, the executive director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, in 2023. She has settled in Ahmedabad after marriage, but is currently in Mumbai for her delivery. Goes without saying that Sanjay, Bela and Deepak are dancing in the aisles. Ditto for Sharmin and Aman.”

In 2023, Sharmin Segal tied the knot with her beau Aman Mehta, the executive director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, in a dreamy wedding. The happy couple looked like royalty, with the bride dressed in a heavily embroidered silver Rimple and Harpreet custom lehenga. Well, if this report is true, we wish the soon-to-be parents all the love and joy as they embark on this exciting chapter in their happily ever after! But let’s wait for Sharmin and Aman to confirm the news.