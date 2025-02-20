Is Sanya Malhotra’s powerful performance in Mrs. a wake-up call for Bollywood?

Actor Sanya Malhotra’s performance in her latest film Mrs. has sparked a wave of appreciation from fans and critics alike. Many are calling it a career-defining role, praising her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her character. Social media is flooded with posts urging filmmakers to cast her in more lead roles in commercial films, with discussions growing about how she deserves more prominent opportunities in Bollywood’s big-banner projects. A still from Mrs. (HTBS)

The overwhelming response has turned into a debate—shouldn’t more commercial films be built around powerhouse performers like Sanya, who consistently deliver compelling narratives?

A leading social media influencer, Freddy Birdy made an emotional carousel on Instagram, on how Sanya's performance impacted him, saying “Sanya Malhotra is the actress we don’t deserve. She is brilliant, playing an ebullient chirpy young girl trapped in a hopeless marriage, with an effortless, load bearing ease. I would place her in the category of all time great Indian actress, like Shabana Azmi, Sridevi or Smita Patil.“

Even before its release, Mrs. had already made waves, with Sanya winning a Best Actress award at the New York Indian Film Festival, and receiving a standing ovation at multiple others. Now, post-release, the film has shattered records with the biggest-ever opening on an OTT platform, proving that audiences are embracing performance-driven stories. Her portrayal of a woman on a journey of self-discovery has not only won over audiences but also caught the attention of industry insiders.

It’s time for Bollywood to unleash the full potential of Sanya Malhotra. With her incredible range and versatility, she has what it takes to lead big-budget commercial films and become one of the industry’s top-billed stars.

Her journey with Mrs. is a testament to the power of strong performances and impactful storytelling. As Bollywood continues to evolve, her success with this film sets a new benchmark—one that proves both audiences and industry experts are ready for more commercially viable narratives driven by talent and substance. The question now is: will Bollywood take note and cast her in more lead roles she truly deserves?