Is Vicky Kaushal going to be a part of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2? Here's everything to know

A source revealed to mid-day, “Aditya has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2. The director, who plans to build the Dhurandhar universe, has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the difference in the two stories' timelines. Vicky's character from the war drama, which is set in 2016, is introduced in this film, although it remains unclear whether he and Ranveer's character cross paths. The cameo includes a few action blocks.”

What makes Vicky's reported appearance even more intriguing is that it won’t be just another cameo. The actor is said to reprise his much-loved role of Major Vihaan Shergill from Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

Speculation around Dhurandhar 2 has been rife ever since reports emerged about major additions to the sequel’s cast. While Akshaye Khanna is confirmed to return largely through flashback sequences, new reports claim that Vicky Kaushal has also joined the Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal-led film. If true, this development could significantly expand the Dhurandhar universe.

This clever narrative crossover suggests that Aditya is thinking long-term, laying the groundwork for a connected cinematic universe rather than a standalone sequel.

Interestingly, Vicky reportedly shot his portions for the film last year, even before the first Dhurandhar hit theatres. The source added, “Vicky is one of Aditya's favourite actors. The director was only too happy to design sequences that laid the foundation for a spin-off in the future.” This fuels speculation that Major Vihaan Shergill’s return may not be limited to a brief appearance — and could potentially lead to a larger storyline down the line.

About Aditya and Vicky's relationship Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar’s professional relationship dates back to 2019, when Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, the film became a massive blockbuster and earned four National Awards. The collaboration cemented both their careers and set a benchmark for modern Hindi war films.

Following Uri, the duo was set to reunite for The Immortal Ashwatthama, an ambitious sci-fi project whose first look was unveiled but was eventually shelved due to its massive budget. Despite that setback, their mutual admiration has remained intact.

Vicky’s glowing review of Dhurandhar When Dhurandhar released, Vicky publicly praised the film and its director. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “@adityadharfilms you beauty! What a mammoth task it must be for you and your team to pull off this Film with such conviction, finesse and first rate world building... Hats off! Absolute PEAK PERFORMANCES! 🔥🔥🔥 Technically Brilliant. Supremely engaging. Kudos to all the Dhurandhars involved. 👏👏👏.” Aditya replied warmly, reinforcing their camaraderie: “Thanks Vikku!! Tu bhi mere Dhurandhar hai!!! 🤩🙏❤️😘.”

While an official announcement is still awaited, all signs point to Vicky being a part of the Dhurandhar universe. Whether his role expands in future instalments remains to be seen. It would be an understatement to say that fans are waiting for a comment with bated breath.