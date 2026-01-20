Ishita Dutta cuts maternity break short for Drishyam 3: I just went with the flow

Actor Ishita Dutta Sheth is back on sets, six months after the birth of her second child, daughter Veda. With major projects coming her way, the actor says she chose not to take an extended break from work as everything unfolded “unexpectedly”, but “organically”. Ishita Dutta (Instagram)

The 35-year-old shares, “It was during the shoot of De De Pyaar De 2 (2025) that I got pregnant. I couldn’t take a break then because I really wanted to be part of it. Then my baby girl was born. I thought I would finally take some time off since she’s so young, but Drishyam 3 was announced, and I had to be back. It all happened so organically that I just went with the flow.”

Ishita admits that balancing work and motherhood, especially during a long shoot, is challenging: “It always feels good to be back at work, but after having a baby, it does get overwhelming. As a mother, it’s difficult. This is the first time since her birth that I’m on a long schedule. You keep thinking about how things will be when you’re not around, but ho hi jaata hai manage.”

She credits her family for making the return possible. “I’m lucky that my parents live with me and my in-laws are nearby, so they step in when needed,” she shares. However, Ishita has made a conscious decision not to bring her children to shoot locations: “When you are constantly on the go, you never know where the scene is to be shot, where the vanity van will be, so taking them around everywhere is challenging.”

Being part of the Drishyam series remains deeply special for her. Ishita, who played actor Ajay Devgn’s daughter in the first two installments says, “Who doesn’t want to be part of a successful franchise? From the first film, when I was a newcomer, to now, when I’m a mother of two, this character has stayed closest to my heart. Working again with the OG cast, I just wanted to tell everyone, I’m back.”

Ishita married actor Vatsal Sheth in 2017. The couple welcomed their son Vaayu in July 2023, and daughter Veda in Ju