It's confirmed! Ammy Virk not replacing Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2: Just speculation, no call yet, says Ammy's team

Several reports suggest that the makers of Border 2 are considering dropping singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh from the film following controversy over casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. However, we exclusively learnt that there's no change in the casting, as half the film has been shot. While some reports also suggested that actor-singer Ammy Virk would be replacing Diljit in Border 2, we have exclusively learnt that it's not true. Diljit Dosanjh; (right) Ammy Virk(Photos: Instagram)

A source from Ammy's team tells us, “These are just speculations. We haven't got any call from anyone as of now.”

Diljit is facing the heat for co-starring with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his upcoming movie, Sardaar Ji 3. While the film won't be released in India, it is slated for release outside the domestic market, including Pakistan. Amid all this, film bodies are writing to filmmakers, actors and the government, urging them to drop him from upcoming Hindi releases, including Border 2. However, we reported that there are no plans to replace Diljit. A highly-placed source close to the production said, “There is no plan to replace or remove Diljit from Border 2. His casting was confirmed nearly nine months ago, long before the recent unfortunate incidents. Nearly half the film has already been shot, and any replacement at this stage would be logistically unfeasible."

On June 25, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees had written letters addressed to Bhushan Kumar (co-producer of Border 2) and actor Sunny Deol, asking them to disassociate from their collaboration with Diljit. However, both of them are yet to reply to the letters. When we reached out to the makers of Border 2 — Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan — our efforts weren’t met with a response at the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, on Friday, FWICE wrote a letter urging Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the permission granted for the shooting of the film Border 2 at the National Defence Academy (NDA) premises in Pune.

Sources claim that the film’s team may issue a statement soon.